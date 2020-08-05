WATCH: Chasing waterfalls at a beloved KZN attraction

I'm out of breath five minutes into my hike at Giba Gorge, nestled in a lush green valley alongside the N3 freeway in Durban. It's been ages since I exercised, and I have no shame whatsoever. I shall blame it on the lockdown and the coronavirus pandemic if anyone asks why I'm so unfit. My friend Zola has used her time in lockdown to shed 13 kilograms, and judging by how fast she runs, I should definitely follow her example. As I try to catch up with her, I take in the picturesque views before me. Nature in all its glory. I jump back into reality when I hear Zola call. "Clinton, hurry up, " she commands. "We are losing momentum". There are not many hikers this morning, and those who are on the trail maintain social distancing. The winter sun warms us as we climb up ladders and walk up steep hills to get to the first waterfall.

It's small in comparison to other waterfalls you may see, but it offers respite after a gruelling hour of hiking. As I take a gulp of water and Zola munches on peanuts for energy, we revel in our surroundings.

Five months ago, we were not able to experience the great outdoors due to the pandemic. As restrictions eased in recent weeks, many locals have the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors for hiking or self game drives.

As we wander the trails, criss-crossing between the coloured markings, we realise we are lost. Two and a half hours into the trail, and the waterfall is nowhere in sight.

After a few failed attempts to find it, we decide to throw in the towel.

" We have an excuse to visit again," Zola says, her smile hidden behind her mask.

Although we didn't get to see the waterfall, Giba Gorge is the perfect remedy to cure those lockdown blues.

This Mountain Bike and Adventure Park in Pinetown opens daily from 7am to 5pm. For only R25, travellers can get access to three hiking trails, from 5km, 8km and 11km. The adventurous can try their hand at all three. There are also trail and mountain bike routes available.

Giba Gorge also reopened its restaurant.

Located at 110 Stockville Road in Pinetown. Call 031 769 1419.