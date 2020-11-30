WATCH: Easy waterfall hike and indulgent champagne breakfast at Giba Gorge

I was the unfit friend that couldn't hike a kilometre without gasping for breath a few months ago. Fast forward three months later and I'm ready for another hike at Giba Gorge. This time I'm 7 kilograms lighter and fit enough to go on a basic hike. The famous Durban attraction is nestled in a lush green valley alongside the N3 freeway in Durban and the location for Vida Fiesta's Adventure Breakfast. Vida Fiesta is a tourism and lifestyle events platform that aims to get South Africans exploring KwaZulu-Natal's attractions. Watch from 3:11

The Adventure Breakfast event that starts with a morning hike and ends with a champagne breakfast and entertainment has drawn a crowd.

Travellers, both young and old, are kitted in their activewear and brandishing colourful masks, some that match their outfits.

My friend Zola walks beside me, our masks transfixed to our faces.

When we visited in August, we wandered different paths and got miserably lost in our attempts to find the waterfall. We only managed to find a small waterfall where we fuelled up on water and snacks.

This time is different as we have a guide who is passionate about telling insightful stories about the trail.

While we won't be hiking to the main waterfall, which is on the 8km route, the guide assures that McIntosh Falls is going to be pretty memorable.

When we arrive 15 minutes later, visitors snap selfies and other pictures with the waterfall as their backdrop.

Everyone is respectful of Covid regulations and wait for others to finish their "photoshoot" before they strike a pose.

I'd recommend you bring some snacks to indulge in while you and your loved ones savour this spectacular view.

It can get pretty busy, so try to start the hike early.

Once everyone captures their images, we head for the adventure breakfast where a breakfast platter and juice await us.

Tables are spread across the lawn to accommodate Covid-19 regulations.

Waiters visit each table to fill their glasses with champagne and continue to top it off throughout the morning.

Minister of Economic Development, Tourism and Economic Affairs Ravi Pillay said at the event:

"Events like Vida Fiesta will encourage travellers to go out and explore the tourism products on offer while still observing Covid-19 protocols. It's time to discover these gems in our own neighbourhood," he said.

Giba Gorge in Pinetown opens daily from 7am to 5pm. For a fee, travellers can get access to three hiking trails, from 5km, 8km, and 11km. The adventurous can try their hand at all three. There are also trail and mountain bike routes available.

An onsite restaurant and horse riding is available at an additional cost. Located at 110 Stockville Road in Pinetown. Call 031 769 1419.