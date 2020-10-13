WATCH: Enjoy a gondola ride and cable car experience in Durban for only R100

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Budget travel is my new best friend and I am constantly finding ways to save money. Travel is something that many people believe is unaffordable and only for the rich. Some believe that you have to book a getaway for a few days for it to be a trip. Both are incorrect. One can spend a day exploring without leaving their city, and there's plenty to do that won't break the bank or even cost anything. I ventured out on an overcast Saturday morning hoping to find interesting budget-friendly activities that were fun and unique. I had a budget of R150. My first stop was H&D Honey to try "the best cheesecake in the world". The new holistic and health shop/cafe is famed for its cannabis-infused brownies and cappuccinos as well as their honey-baked cheesecake.

I tried the cheesecake, which costs R40. The nicely sized dessert was the fuel I needed for our day's adventure.

I won't say it's the "best cheesecake in the world", but it does fair well with some of the best I've eaten.

Their chilli milkshake provided the right kick.

My next stop was Ushaka Marine World where I bought a ticket for a 15-minute gondola ride for R60.

Travellers get to enjoy a peaceful ride on the Point Waterfront Canal-giving a fresh take on the Venice tourist bucket list activity.

Guests board at the dock situated at the Ushaka end of the Durban Point Waterfront.

Once inside the gondola, they will be taken on a scenic journey where they can pose for pictures galore, which I most certainly enjoyed.

You can increase the time on the gondola for an additional cost.

After the gondola ride, we headed to the

Durban Holocaust & Genocide Centre to view the Anne Frank exhibits.

Unfortunately, it was closed. It opens Monday to Friday and travellers can visit for free.

My last stop was Durban's iconic beachfront amusement park called Durban Funworld, located at the beachfront. It was my first visit and brought back many memories of going to the funfair as a child. I bought my ticket for the Cable Car, which boasts some grand views of the Durban beachfront and its architecture.

The Cable Car ticket cost R40pp. Other rides start from R20.

I do recommend taking a stroll on the Durban beachfront afterwards with an ice cream in hand.

[email protected]