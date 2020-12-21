WATCH: Go on an epic 4x4 adventure and then spoil yourself with spa treatments at this KZN attraction

The 4x4 vehicle is leaning on its right side, almost at the edge of a small hill. I'm holding onto the railing in front of me, adrenaline pumping through my body. Our guide Thokozani Mabaso is fearless, tapping his feet on the accelerator while the rest of us hold on for dear life. One person decides to jump off the vehicle after just three minutes into the 4x4 adventure. He has had enough and walks back to the activity area. Five of us remain. He drives into the river. He says we are going on a 'cruise to Bunduland'. The breeze is refreshing in this humid KZN heat, and I can't wait to see what else Mabaso has up his sleeve. The vehicle climbs up a hill, manoeuvres back down where he positions the vehicle in a downward slope. Most of the passengers are in a frenzy. "This is amazing," one of the guys sings while I lift one hand in the air with excitement.

Mabaso then proceeds down the hill, our bodies moving to the vibrations of the treacherous terrain. Expecting him to stop, Mabaso speeds straight to the water where he races through the river, towards the tree ahead of us. We all think it's over, that we are about to die, when the vehicle comes to a swift halt. He gets out of the vehicle, closes his door and grabs a handful of water to throw at us. Maybe he wants to wake us up? I think as I wipe the water off my glasses.

The water does offer respite from the heat.

"Take time to reconnect with nature," Mabaso tells us when he climbs back into the vehicle.

"I started the project because I could see the gap between people distancing themselves from nature, and I enjoy every single day," he says.

We head back into the lush landscape. The ride is more thrilling than before. We manoeuvre more rough terrain and at one point moves backwards from a steep hill and back up again. It's evident that Mabaso is in his element, and his confidence puts me at ease. The adventure ends 25 minutes later with some of us shaken while others are feeling on top of the world.

Rates for the 4x4 adventure starts from R150pp.

Spa time

Travellers can then treat themselves to spa treatments. Picture: Clinton Moodley.

An hour later, I head for an outdoor back massage by the river. The 30-minute experience is exactly what the doctor ordered. As a man plays music in the background, the river hums a soothing tune, making me drift into a light slumber. Once the massage is over, I dip my feet into the water. I sit on one of the loungers positioned firmly on the river and take in the marvellous view around me.

Visitors will be treated to foot massages while they enjoy a cold beverage and grand views.

Ngodini Bunduz, a 40 minute drive from Eshowe, also offers camping, paintball, tubing, river activities and quad biking.

Call 072 048 1222.

*Clinton Moodley was hosted by the Department of Tourism.