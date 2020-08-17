WATCH: Going on a game drive during the pandemic

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The 4x4 manoeuvres the dusty terrain, the road curving to reveal some of the most picturesque views of the bush. It has been 30 minutes into our self-drive at Tala Game Reserve in KwaZulu-Natal, and we are yet to spot an animal. "Maybe they are having a mid-morning nap," my niece proclaims from the backseat. The winter sun is in full force this morning, reaching a sweltering 30 degrees. As we drive, the white BMW in front of us suddenly stops - our vehicle metres away from it. "I wonder if he had a flat tyre," I say. But, in a swift moment, an impala sprints across the barren road. My camera captures the "blink and you will miss it" moment. The impala is known as the "Macdonald of the bushveld" due to the black mark on its buttocks that bear the letter "M" like the logo of the famous fast food eatery. You will find many of them on a game drive. They are normally shy animals.

The impala seems to bestow good luck upon us as we start to spot many other animals soon after. We see a herd of zebra taking a stroll on the road. They walk in the other direction, oblivious that my camera is capturing their graceful exit. We spot a few more zebras, only this time it was a male trying to pursue a female. The pair are surrounded by blesbuck who laze in the sun and dine on a mid-morning snack.

As we travel further into the game reserve, we spot a giraffe and its calf, who feast without any care in the world. The calf hides its head while devouring its lunch. There is another giraffe a few kilometres away from them.

During self-drives, one has to be vigilant as there is no ranger tracking the animals for you. Many animals seek shade during hot days, while others prefer to camouflage themselves among the trees and grass, so an alert eye is vital during these game drives.

My sister spots a kudu, a woodland antelope found in eastern and southern Africa. Kudus are peaceful animals but are quick to sense any danger. You rarely see them out and about like the impala. She later spots a hippo sleeping in the dam. Tala boasts a range of animals, including white rhino, caracal, warthog, black-backed jackal, blue wildebeest and different types of mongoose.

Naturally, it's not easy to spot all the animals in one game drive, so don't travel to a reserve with the expectation of finding all the animals. Self-game drives can also be tricky, as we discover when we get lost. It takes us around 45 minutes to make our way back to the main gate, and we experience many bumpy turns along the way. Some roads are not car friendly, so a 4X4 would be your best option.

Tala Game Reserve has a picnic spot should you wish to enjoy some light snacks and refreshments during your adventure. There's also a restaurant that offers takeaways of burgers, wraps and toasted sandwiches.

We skip the picnic part as it looks crowded and not social distance friendly. We instead eat our packed picnic in our car near a tranquil spot near the dam, enjoying mouthfuls of burgers, roti rolls, and healthy tuna sandwiches.

Visit www.tala.co.za/