WATCH: Is Legacy Yard in Umhlanga worth the hype?

Is Legacy Yard in Umhlanga worth the hype?

Legacy Yard at the Umhlanga Arch has become an overnight Durban sensation, so I decided to visit the new attraction to see it for myself. With the summer holidays fast approaching, travellers are bound to flock to Legacy Yard for a bite to eat and capture a selfie or two. According to the Umhlanga Arch website, Legacy Yard "offers a dynamic and casual dining experience, encouraging consumers to celebrate, live, laugh, love and create memories within an authentic environment." Walking into Legacy Yard, the first thing you see is the pop of colour and art scattered across the space. The food vendors, there's eight of them, cater for all types of eaters, whether you into sushi, Indian street food, a burger or a chicken dish. There's also dessert offerings like gelato and cakes. Eateries include Bachao, Butterscotch, Home Base, Mama Wanda, Momenti, The Baron, Super Smokehouse, The Rotisserie and Wasabi.

The tables, spaced far apart, adheres to social distancing rules.

You will need to order your meals from the vendors as there are no waiters. You will receive a disc that will light up when your order is ready.

I enjoy the ambience, and the art gives the space an added warmth. The food received mixed reviews from my friends.

Two of them who tried the burger eatery did not enjoy their food. Another who purchased a chicken burger from the same eatery liked his meal. Another friend enjoyed her meal but did not enjoy the overall experience.

My food from Bachao Indian street food met my expectations, and I was thoroughly impressed. The menu offerings are inexpensive (I paid R130 for two meals and a bottle of water) and there are plenty of options on the menu that celebrate Indian street food.

If you enjoy music, Legacy Yard showcases live performances every weekend. For those who want to enjoy a sundowner with a view, head to the Back Yard rooftop bar. The place exudes sophistication.

For those who want to stay over, Umhlanga Arch’s 4-star Hilton Garden Inn is the ideal location. The hotel is being dubbed as the province’s first smart hotel.

The new Durban establishment will launch at the end of November. The 207-room hotel is the first Garden Inn property in South Africa.

Final thoughts: Visit here if you looking to spend a few hours in the company of good friends or family. The food offerings are diverse, so there's something for everyone.