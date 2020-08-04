WATCH: No, you can’t visit the beach during level 3. Here's what will happen if you do

Another user @blueyezblu commented: "...and no masks... Carry on people! But, just do us all a favour and don't cry when restrictions are tightened again!! #freakingridiculous" (sic)

User @davelindemann_photography commented: "This is very disturbing. Not cool to see people having to run with kids in a state of panic. Not cool at all 😡" (sic)

Others asked why beaches were not allowed to open when people could legally visit casinos and travel in taxis.

User @melodyvanheerden commented: "How is it that you are allowed in a casino, but not on the beach in fresh air??? ☹️ makes no sense." (sic)

User @divs.world commented: "Banned The Beach which is an open area, fresh air, enough space and sunlight. Yet it is legal to get into a taxi and go to the casino. SA logic." (sic)

User @explore_every_corner commented: "I dont see the problem with people going to the beaches as long as they social distance and wear masks. How is the beach any different to parks?" (sic)