Qatar's Airbus A350-900 lands in Durban. Picture: Zanele Zulu.

Known as one of the world's most state-of-the-art passenger plane, the Airbus A350-900 offers an optimal travel experience through maximum comfort. And, South African travellers get to experience this luxury when they fly with Qatar Airways to Doha. The airline has added a third frequency out of Johannesburg and will continue their four tag flights to Durban weekly.

There will be three flights leaving for Doha daily from October 2019.

Lodewyk Mills, the sales executive at Qatar Airways with Uvika Rambirich and Kiara Moodley. Picture: Zanele Zulu.





Qatar hosted a gathering on Monday afternoon- minutes before the A350-900 landed at the King Shaka International Airport in La Mercy, North of KwaZulu-Natal.

Sales Manager at Qatar Airways Lodewyk Mills offered passengers cupcakes and non-alcoholic bubbles to mark the airline’s additional flight while a few of us headed to the runway to welcome the A350-900 to Durban.

Despite the gloomy and windy weather, the aircraft shined as passengers cheered from the comfort of the aircraft. As it touched down on the runway- a water salute covered its slick exterior.

Qatar's Airbus A350-900 lands in Durban. Picture: Zanele Zulu.

Pilots Nicolas Mejia and Nigel Fernandes minutes after landing the Airbus 350-900. Picture: Clinton Moodley.





Travellers to Durban hurriedly got out of the aircraft to take in the sights and sounds of the warm city. After the staff cleaned the aircraft- a group of travel and tour agents and representatives had the opportunity to “experience” the plane. The aircraft offers 36 business class and 247 economy seats. Judging from its interior, the A350 offers a comfortable and spacious layout.

The Business Class Seats are spacious and comfortable. Picture: Clinton Moodley.

Clinton Moodley "experiences" the Business Class seats. Picture: Zanele Zulu.

According to Airbus, the aircraft offers a 25 per cent improvement in fuel efficiency and a 25 per cent lower seat-mile cost compared to current aluminium long-range competitors.

The decision to add the A350- 900 to the South African operation means that it is cost effective on fuel consumption, has lower maintenance costs and has reduced cash operating cost per seat than the Boeing 777-300.

It offers many benefits for travellers, too.

The LED mood lighting that changes throughout the flight helps reduce jet lag while the airconditioning system provides flexible temperature control. There are over 4000 channels of movies, television and music to keep traveller's occupied throughout the flight.

WATCH: