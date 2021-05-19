WATCH: South Coast like you've never seen it before

No one loves the South Coast in KwaZulu-Natal as much as I do. With an array of offerings to cater for all ages, this KZN gem is on the bucket list of many travellers' bucket list.

Ugu South Coast Tourism (USCT) released their #GoSouthKZN destination video and it showcases a whole new world. There are some places that I've never seen or been to before.

From adventure, astonishing landscapes to blue flag status beaches, the video does a great job to showcase its world-class offerings.

CEO of USCT Phelisa Mangcu says the video aims to put the South Coast on the map and lure travellers to the KZN destination.

“It’s a really impactful visual tool that will also actively promote this area through social media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and the free-to-download Explore KZN South Coast app.

“Tourism is the lifeblood of our local economy. Before the arrival of the Covid-19, we were on a drive to position the KZN South Coast as one of the country’s key destinations, and we’ve now put this campaign into high gear, actively promoting the region across a number of dedicated platforms,” Mangcu said in a statement.

The video offers travellers a range of options when they visit the South Coast. You can use the places featured to create your South Coast itinerary.

The places featured include: