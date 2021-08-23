WATCH: The only guest at this Drakensberg game reserve

I wanted to treat myself for my 30th birthday in July. After months of scouring the internet for the perfect accommodation, I found Zulu Waters Game Reserve. Dubbed as "The Only Private Game Reserve in The Drakensberg", Zulu Waters caught my attention for many reasons.

The reserve, for its price, is value for money. (I paid R1500 for two nights and got my third night free as it was a midweek special they were running). It offers the perfect social distance getaway, especially as we were in the third wave of the pandemic.

And it boasts some of the most scenic views and activities. The drive is around two and a half hours from Durban and rather bumpy in the last stretch. I suggest guests arrive early if they are travelling with a hatchback vehicle. Despite the challenging road conditions, driving into the luxury game reserve felt like I was entering a new world, as cliche as it sounds. I wanted to forget about the world and its problems for a few days.

Travelling solo did come with its challenges as I spent my birthday alone, but it offered a chance to pause, reflect and savour the stillness and peace around me. And being the only guest on the game reserve meant that the staff made my stay extra special. Well, sometimes, at least. I spent most of my days on the patio admiring the animals frolicking in the sun, reading, cooking, and putting my feet up at the pool, which is part of Shaka House.

I stayed in Nandi House, a quirky, well-appointed two-bedroom villa that ticked all the right boxes (I wasn't thrilled about the clear doors). The unit can cater for up to 4 guests and comes kitted with all your cooking equipment, a fireplace, luxury linen, a bathroom, and a comfortable lounge area. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clinton Moodley (@clintonmoodleyexplores) Wi-fi is available, but I found the signal weak most of the time.

When I wasn't putting my feet up, the activities kept me entertained. During my nature walk, my knowledgeable guide Mbuyiseni offered insight into the fauna and flora of the landscape. We walked up and down mountains, sauntered in thick bushes where snakes enjoyed respite from the sweltering heat and encountered breathtaking landscapes. Our game drive on my birthday proved special too. Not only did I get to witness a crash of rhinos, but also a rhino calf said to be a few weeks old. Other activities include horse rides, fly fishing and picnics. The accommodation is self-catering, although meals can be prepared by their private chef on request.