WATCH: This Durban hotel is design goals... and you can tour it for R50

I've been to some pretty incredible places, but only a few as mesmerising as Ammazulu African Palace. I can't vouch for their accommodation as I haven't stayed at the property, but the level of thought that went into the hotel design is something that travellers should see, even if it's for a day visit. Initially, we were meant to explore another attraction located in the South of Durban. However, plans changed when my friend Sarah, whose birthday we were celebrating that weekend, recommended Ammazulu African Palace. She booked the hotel for the weekend. "Clinton," she messaged me. "you have to see this place. It's incredible," the text followed with some images. The 5-star hotel is tucked away in the lush suburb of Kloof, but your GPS will guide you with ease. The drive up to the hotel property is bumpy, so I suggest you drive carefully.

Once you conquer the climb, stop for a selfie at the dinosaur, elephant and hippo sculptures before you proceed to the hotel.

When you step into Ammazulu African Palace, the design elements are mind blowing. According to its website, the establishment celebrates the cultural heritage of KwaZulu-Natal.

The palace is the vision of Durban artist Peter Amm who used his collection of Zulu art and crafts, incorporated into more than 40 beaded columns of exquisite beauty.

The website states that travellers will experience a "sensory overload as there is so much to take in, explore and experience."

Travellers can request a guided tour for R100, which requires a minimum of 10 people, and R50 for travellers who want to explore on their own. There's plenty to see, and every corner provides the ideal location for that Instagram worthy image. Outside, travellers can revel in the breathtaking views of Kloof Gorge. Booking is essential.

Visit www.ammazulupalace.com