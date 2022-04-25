WATCH: ‘This is our home’. The sun will shine again as KZN rises above the storm

The recent floods in Kwazulu-Natal have caused major devastation to homes, businesses, and left many families shattered through the loss of lives. However, even in this time of tragedy there are efforts to spread a message of hope to the people and the province.

Story continues below Advertisment

Tourism KZN has put together an emotive video to remind South Africans and the world that the people of KwaZulu-Natal are resilient and resolute, despite the many challenges they’ve faced in the last two years. “Tourism KZN would like to remind all holidaymakers who were unable to visit KZN during this Easter Season that the province is a destination that embodies the spirit of Ubuntu. It is where people come together even in the face of all the challenges to rebuild and restore.” The video reinforces the idea that KZN and its people will rise again. Soon, tourists, both domestic and international, will get to enjoy the destination that “has it all”.

This Minister of Tourism, Lindiwe Sisulu spent the past weekend visiting KZN to assess tourism attractions affected by the floods. Tourism KZN is also preparing for Africa’s Travel Indaba that will be held at the Durban ICC from 2 – 5 May 2022 which will see thousands of tourism trade delegates descend on the province to clinch lucrative deals that will get KZN back on the global map and ready for action!