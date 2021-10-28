WATCH: This rare orca sighting off KZN South Coast will inspire you to take a marine journey

The KZN South Coast is known for its sightings of humpback and southern right whales, with some areas offering platforms to view whales. However, in what is labelled an unusual sighting, fisherman Rustin Naidoo spotted two pods of orca whales on Tuesday morning.

Naidoo was on his commercial fishing boat, Lucky Lady, about 3km offshore on the deeper line of the Aliwal Shoal when he and his crew spotted the first pod of around six orcas. The team also spotted another pod, this time with around 15 to 20 orcas. The sightings were just 1km kilometre apart.

Naidoo, who hails from a long line of sardine seine netters, has been fishing since the age of 4. “I’ve only seen orcas once before when I was fishing on my dad’s boat as a youngster. I’m at sea daily and haven’t seen anything quite like this since. It was really beautiful. They were just cruising and playing in our wake.