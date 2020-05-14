WATCH: Tourism KwaZulu-Natal's new video inspires post Covid-19 travel

The tourism industry is doing everything it can to ensure that it fuels the wanderlust of travellers. Tourism KwaZulu-Natal's new video, aimed to inspire travel post-Covid-19, does just that.

The one-minute-long video showcases some picturesque locations and attractions the Zulu Kingdom is famed for. Despite the short clip, it's message is clear.

The province wants travellers to know that they are ready to welcome the world to its shores. In the video, a narrator states that “it’s been tough to distance yourself from the warmth of KZN’s shores, exploring the mountain tops of the Ukhahlamba Drakensberg, and dancing to the beat of Zulu warriors, KZN will see you soon”.

The local travel industry weighed in on the new video. Makhosi Msimango, chairperson of SA Women in Tourism and managing director of Ndzenga Tours said the video will remind tourists why KZN should be at the top of the travel list once the lockdown ends.

"We have so much to offer, from the best beaches in the country to the warm smiles from the people. Why not #DOKZN as soon as you can travel? I urge everybody to post and share the video on their various social media platforms to help rebuild the KZN tourism sector together," she said. Lee Zama, CEO of the Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa) said the video campaign captures that spirit of tourism.