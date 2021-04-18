WATCH: Travel with your favourite celebrities to these cool destinations

A virtual travel and culture series on Google Arts & Culture will showcase some cool attractions that travellers can add to their bucket list. The series, which sees innovators, creators and celebrities take viewers on a guided tour of their favourite spots in their home cities, is designed to inspire travel and foster cultural exchange in a fresh, entertaining and educational way. Expect appearances by South African music sensations Busiswa Gqulu and Muzi, tennis star Venus Williams, and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda. The virtual tours of Busiswa and Muzi also offer their commentary and music. Gqom sensation Busiswa takes viewers through Joburg’s vibrant streets.

She also delves into history.

“Being able to discover more about the Women's March of 1956 on Google Arts & Culture reminded me of the women who came before me, and of my responsibility to those who will come after me,” she said.

Electronic music producer Muzi travels takes viewers to Durban.

“From sleeping in the skate park on South Beach in Durban to the hospital where my daughter was born in Joburg, both these cities have been pivotal in my life and career.

“Excited to share these locations and more on Google Arts & Culture with a special track I made called Home,” he said.

The video format on Google Arts & Culture aims to encourage people to explore the world virtually.

It allows them to experience new cultures and ’visit’ breathtaking landmarks without leaving the comfort of their home.

Google Arts & Culture and South African Tourism launched South Africa: An Explorer’s Paradise, an online exhibition that showcases the best of the famed destination in February.

The initiative boasts a collection of 500 images and videos, 55 Street Views and 20 digital stories.

SA Tourism chief executive Sisa Ntshona said at the time that the partnership will play a crucial part in the tourism sector’s recovery, which took strain due to Covid-19.

“The Google Arts and Culture platform showcase what South Africa has to offer.

“It allows technology to shed a spotlight on our attractions and hidden gems as well as put the destination on everyone's access.

“What also excites me is the potential of the partnership to grow the sector on the digital front.

“Through our partnership, we hope to equip the sector with the necessary skills to thrive and adapt in a digital environment.

“We have already started introducing some of Google’s offerings at our nationwide SMME workshops and will continue with this and more throughout this year,” he said.