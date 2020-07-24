WATCH: Viral video of whales and pod of dolphins swimming near KZN beach is the best thing you’ll see today

Need something to brighten up your day? Well, this clip of humpback whales and its calf swimming with a pod of dolphins may bring a smile to your dial. The video, captured by Beth Neale and shared by WildAid Africa, is undoubtedly the best thing you will see today, and many tweeps agree. Whales celebrating the birth of a newborn humpback with their dolfriends! 🐬🐳💙



This incredible footage was taken by Beth Neale, filmed yesterday off Green Point Clansthal beach, southern KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. pic.twitter.com/4vNIxAdwec — WildAid Africa (@WildAidAfrica) July 23, 2020 The footage was captured at Green Point Clansthal beach in southern KwaZulu-Natal. Clansthal beach is located between Umkomaas and Scottburgh. Watched over 39K times, the video showcases the dolphins leading the way, while the whales and the calf follow closely behind. The 51-second clip was shared over 600 times.

One user, @@Jamaldeenvoice even did a voiceover of the clip. In it, he said: “It’s time to celebrate the birth of a young humpback whale alongside the dolphins in the surface of the ocean. Well, this is a happy time for this giant.” (sic)

User @luv_nomsishared one of the reasons why they were probably migrating: “I saw on @NatGeo @NatGeoChannel that it's that time of the year where they migrate to the coast of Mozambique for their offspring to grow because there aren't so many sharks in those waters.” (sic)

User @sunrisedoom said this was “Something happy & positive to view” (sic) while another user @RhinoGayle described it as “A little bit of magic to lighten your day.”(sic)

One user @theresphysics who retweeted the video shared his experience at the same location.

“This is where we used to dive. One of the most memorable was, just as we surfaced, a whale breached on the other side of the dive boat we were just about to get in to.” the user revealed. (sic)