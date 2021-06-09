WATCH: Zozibini Tunzi takes relaxing bush break at KwaZulu-Natal lodge

Former Miss Universe and SA IT girl Zozibini Tunzi is currently holidaying in KwaZulu-Natal.

Tunzi, who stayed at Makakatana Bay Lodge in St Lucia, north of KwaZulu-Natal, has swapped the glitz and glamour of New York for the wild.

The luxury lodge is set on the banks of Lake St Lucia within the iSimangaliso Wetland Park World Heritage Site.

Tunzi, who has been juggling a rather demanding schedule as Miss Universe 2019 desperately needed a break after handing over her crown to current successor Andrea Meza.

"When I got to KZN, I was actually panicked at first when I lost my internet connection. And then, when I found out about the wildlife, I was a little scared. But, it really has been so refreshing and one of the most calming times that I've had. I came to enjoy not having the internet and a strong phone connection. It forces you to relax.

"I love the scenery. The weather is fantastic. I wish I could take it everywhere. I enjoyed the wildlife, nature, and just being able to connect in that way has been fantastic," Tunzi told IOL Travel.

Among the items on the 27-year-old's KZN bucket list included a boat cruise along St Lucia Lake to see crocodiles and hippos and a game drive in iSimangaliso Wetland Park Eastern shores.

Tunzi, who has many travel plans in the works, is taking time to relax. She will share her travel adventures with her social media followers.

"I definitely will be taking a breather. It has been a very tough year and a half, not only for me but for a lot of people, so it will be very nice to go somewhere to relax," she said.

Tunzi's must-have travel essentials include her phone to "take loads and loads of photos for memories", her hydrating serum for her face, and a "banging wardrobe".

"I need to look great in the photos. I love clothes and fashion," she laughed.

Despite being the "worst at preparing for a trip," Tunzi advised travellers to pack in advance.

"I am the person who packs at the very last minute and ends up leaving a lot of things behind. I would tell people to pack on time and make sure to take lots of photographs."

Tunzi, who plans to venture into the music and TV industry, wants to travel the Africa continent.

"I would love to explore Africa before seeing other places. I haven't been to my own continent to see all of these spaces. I would love to visit Kenya and Ghana.

" I would also love to see India for its culture. I feel like they have such a strong sense of culture, and it would be very nice to experience that. There are so many places I want to tick off my bucket list, so we will just go one at a time," she said.