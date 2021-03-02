We have it all, enthuses Tourism KZN in countdown to premiere of Aewon Wolf and Kyle Deutsch music video

DURBAN - A pair of KwaZulu-Natal-born musicians have teamed up with Tourism KZN to produce a music video in the hope of reinvigorating the province's tourism sector, which was damaged by the Covid-19 pandemic. Aewon Wolf and Kyle Deutsch, together with iNCO Creative, recently produced "We Have It All", a music video that showcases the natural beauty of the province. Both Wolf and Deutsch said that they were eager to share the beauty of their home with the rest of the world, explained Tourism KZN liaison Snenhlanhla Mihlali in a statement on Monday.



Swipe right to catch up on some fun we had celebrating all the new music this weekend with @TourismKZN & @gagasifm 🎬🎬🎬

The video features a 2,500km journey that runs through the warm waters of the South Coast and the foothills of the Drakensberg mountain range in west KZN. The pair also visit some of the province's nature reserves, battlefields and the North Coast before ending up in the Durban CBD. East Coast Radio DJs Stacey Norman and J'Sbu also make an appearance in the video.

The video for “We Have It All” will premiere on YouTube this Wednesday.

Keep your eyes peeled to our socials for our 'WE HAVE IT ALL' music video challenges to win amazing prizes! Watch the live stream at: https://t.co/BdHxvw31rW #WeHaveItAll #KZNHasItAll pic.twitter.com/KrFPkIKVUg — Tourism KZN (@TourismKZN) March 1, 2021

This past week, the team from Tourism KZN together with Wolf and Deutsch were at the Tala game reserve, a business that has had to lay off 31 staff members due to the Covid-19 pandemic and one of the reserves featured in the video.

A major part of Tala’s business had been welcoming international guests as well as hosting weddings, conferences and year-end functions, which had all stopped since the inception of the lockdown.

But Tala general manager Greg Allan is confident the tourism sector will regain momentum and hopes the project is a step in the right direction.

Yesterday we went on a game drive to end the day off with @khule_mbambo @gagasifm and @AewonWolf at Tala Collection Game Reserve. From rhino to giraffe, we have it all! #KZNHasItAll #wehaveitall pic.twitter.com/To3wHzEK42 — Tourism KZN (@TourismKZN) February 26, 2021

“There is no question that local people are coming out to us. One thing that was fantastic was when we went into full lockdown and when the president announced that we were moving to level 3 and visits to game parks could go ahead and no one could go to the beach.

“That meant they could come to Tala and that helped us massively. I think we would have closed if it had not been for that,” Allan said in a statement on Monday.

The reserve is 51% owned by the local community – the Nkhumbuleni Trust – and the National Empowerment Fund and 49% is since 2017 owned by Dream Hotels.

Community representative of Nkhumbuleni, Nelisiwe Khanyile, who is also Tala’s housekeeping manager, said it was imperative the tourism sector be restored to its former glory.

“Our community depends on tourism jobs. Tala for a long time was our lifeline. If hotels are full again, many households will be able to thrive,” said Khanyile.

The reserve employs around 50 staff members from the community encompassing the Tala reserve, of whom some were retrenched due to the tourism sector’s troubles.

- African News Agency (ANA); Editing by Yaron Blecher