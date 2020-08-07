Weekend intra-provincial bucket list: KwaXolo Caves Adventures takes you back in time

As intra-provincial travel starts to resume under level 3 lockdown, there are many day spots to visit if you want to explore safely. If you are in KwaZulu-Natal and love adventure, KwaXolo Caves Adventures recently launched in the South Coast. The attraction, located in Margate, is historical in the province. Once open-rock shelters for indigenous San communities, with the history of these people echoed in the rock paintings evident today, KwaXolo Caves Adventures offers some of the region’s most magnificent views. CEO of Ugu South Coast Tourism Phelisa Mangcu said local tourism opportunities must be inclusive of all communities. She said innovative KwaXolo Caves Adventures offered that and more for KZN visitors. “It’s a fantastic fusion of cultural, natural and extreme sports’ tourism that gives visitors a unique experience of the KZN South Coast while empowering the surrounding communities

“The caves are now accessible through the erection of a via Ferrata system, which is a climbing route using steel cables and rungs fixed to rocks,” she said.

Visitors are kitted out in safety gear and securely hooked to the cables, allowing them to walk safely along the precarious mountain path. This system of harnesses and a 300-metre cableway was designed by the same engineers tasked with creating the famous Wild Swing at Oribi Gorge – another popular tourist attraction on the KZN South Coast.

The experience will be led by experienced tour guides. Visitors will be taken along this incredible mountainside, attached by two safety lines on a fixed cable. These are then moved along as the hike extends towards the KwaXolo Caves, with expansive views of the waterfall and endless gorge providing a captivating backdrop.

Once inside the KwaXolo Caves, visitors are taken on a journey back in time as they view the ancient San rock art that depicts the area’s rich cultural heritage.

Operator Shaun Makhanya said the KwaXolo Caves have been distinguished as being of extraordinary significance in terms of the South African Heritage Resources Act.

“We believe this particular hiking experience is incredibly unique. In addition to the benefits for visiting tourists, the experience offers a number of benefits for the local KwaXolo and Dumezulu communities, including employment opportunities and community development initiatives,” said Makhanya.

The activity is open to hikers aged 8 years and older, and will take between one and one-and-a-half hours to complete.

Call 076 185 3447 or 074 8873 742.