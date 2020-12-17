What you need to know before visiting iSimangaliso Wetland Park this festive season

iSimangaliso Wetland Park in KwaZulu-Natal has made a few adjustments to its Covid-19 regulations following President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech.

Section 27(2). Clause 69.14 states that access to national and provincial parks, and other parks where access control measures and entry limitations are already in place, will remain open to the public.

In this regard, many measures will be implemented at iSimangaliso from December 16, 2020, to January 3, 2021.

These include the strict enforcement of people entering the park. They will limit visitors to 250 people for outdoor activities, as per regulations, in all of its facilities. All overnight guests and concessionaires within the park will be allowed to operate within the constraints of the regulation and roadblocks will be conducted at various points across the park to enforce compliance.

No alcohol is allowed within the park and control points will be in place.