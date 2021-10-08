Where South African politicians should go to chill ahead of the elections

The local government election is next month, and already the political parties are shading each other. In between the tweets, placards, press statements, political leaders are working overtime to gain votes, even if they have to bad mouth their competitors. While the parties are canvassing for votes, we recommend that the political leaders slip away for a holiday, even if it is for a few days.

I mean, they would need the rest as they have plenty of promises to fulfil once they win. Here are some suggestions: KWAZULU-NATAL

Rockwood Mountain Lodge View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rockwood Lodges (@rockwoodlodges) For the politicians who want to be off-the-grid, Rockwood Mountain Lodge ticks all the boxes. The eco-friendly self-catering lodge is an off-the-grid destination that operates on solar power. Located at Karkloof Nature Reserve, Rockwood boasts a fully equipped open plan kitchen, dining room, lounge with iPod docking station, viewing deck and cutlery. The unit is only accessible by 4x4 high clearance vehicles. However, the lodge can arrange for special transfers. Once here, politicians can go hiking, be adventurous on the mountain biking trails or go birdwatching. Visit www.rockwood.co.za/

EASTERN CAPE Samara Manor House View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samara Private Game Reserve (@samara_karoo) Samara Manor House at Samara Private Game Reserve in the Eastern Cape offers a luxurious escape.

The property in the Karoo pays homage to the local landscape with its impressive design. From the glass double doors, beaded African artwork and attractive Karoo antiques, every detail on the property exude sophistication. There are four bedrooms so the politician can bring their family. The 21-metre infinity pool that descends to a waterhole and animal sightings are some of the attractions on this property. Guests get their own private vehicle, guide, tracker, chef and host. All activities are tailored to guests preferences. A minimum two-night stay applies to exclusive-use bookings. Visit www.samara.co.za/lodges/the-manor/

GAUTENG Fairlawns Boutique Hotel and Spa View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairlawns Boutique Hotel (@fairlawnsboutiquehotel) This Johannesburg property provides a place of solace for a few days of rest. The five-star hotel has one of the largest and exclusive spas and wellness spaces in the city, ideal for leaders who want to unwind from it all.

In between your treatments, they can explore the calming gardens with bamboo forest, soak in the sento bath, relax in the relaxation lounges or sip cocktails in the rim-flow jacuzzi. The hotel offers 41 elegant suites individually decorated in varying themes ranging from Eastern to French influences. Visit www.fairlawns.co.za/ WESTERN CAPE

Delaire Graff Estate View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delaire Graff Estate (@delairegraff) Politicians who love wine will appreciate Delaire Graff Estate, fondly known as the Jewel of the Cape Winelands. The award-winning Stellenbosch hotel is famed for its wine, food and accommodation offerings. Delaire prides itself on fine dining and wine experiences. Their focus is on producing beautifully crafted food that reflects the best seasonal, ethically and locally sourced ingredients. It boasts two restaurants, Delaire Graff Restaurant and Indochine Restaurant. The estate has six lodge offerings with a private sun deck with a heated plunge pool. Visit www.delaire.co.za/

NORTH WEST PROVINCE Jaci’s Lodges Starbed Suites View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaci's Lodges, Madikwe (@jacislodges) Located at Madikwe Game Reserve, Jaci’s Star bed Suites offers a star bed experience for those who want to soak in the beauty of the outdoors.