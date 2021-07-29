Where to go in South Africa for your wine fix this weekend

With on-site consumption of alcohol permitted under level 3, wine deprived travellers can spend their weekend savouring wine and the outdoors. Here are some wine attractions you should visit:

KWAZULU-NATAL Highgate Wine Estate Highgate Wine Estate is a family-run estate situated in the heart of the scenic KZN Midlands.

Besides the stunning views, travellers can meander through the property capturing grand views of the estate. Highgate Wine Estate offers wines like Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinotage, Merlot, Syrah, and Rosé. The wine tasting is R100 per person and bookings are essential.

Highgate is open from Fridays to Sundays. Visit www.highgatewineestate.co.za/ Cathedral Peak Wine Estate Cathedral Peak Wine Estate is situated in the Drakensberg and is definitely worth a visit if you love your wines.

There are 15 options to choose from, and you pay R10 per tasting. The estate's popular options include Pinotage Reserve and Unesco 985. Travellers get to indulge in their wines while savouring the grand views of the vineyard before them.

The estate is closed on Tuesday. Booking is essential. Visit www.cathpeakwines.com/ EASTERN CAPE Theescombe Estate Wine

Theescombe Estate Wine Theescombe Estate Wine is Gqeberha's only wine farm. Owner Sandra Futter makes the experience all that worthwhile with her engaging storytelling. For R230pp, travellers will enjoy a tour of the vineyards, learn about the process of winemaking and partake in a tutored tasting with a cheese platter.

Cheaper tastings are available from R120. Booking is essential. Call 073 889 6663. WESTERN CAPE

Boschendal At Boschendal, founded in 1685, travellers can enjoy a wine tasting at Werf Restaurant, go on a picnic, go on a horseback tour or a farm tour that offers rare personal insight into the farm's history, regenerative farming practices, and sustainable gardening. Tastings start from R90. Visit www.boschendal.com/

Spier Wine Farm At Spier, enjoy your wine paired with delicious food at the tasting room on the banks of the Spier dam. From soup to chocolate pairings, there's something for everyone.

Children can also get in on the experience with special grape juice tastings. Spier is also great fun for the kids boasting plenty of options to keep them entertained, including eagle encounters, segway tours (older than 10 years) and Elemental Play Garden. Tastings start from R50pp.

Vredenheim Wine Farm This Stellenbosch not only offers tastings but a Big Cats Park-home to lion, tiger and leopard.