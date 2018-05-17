Leopard at Ukuwela

Ukuwela conservancy, Albizia camp, Umkhumbi Lodge is a 3-in-1 conservation melting pot outside the small town of Hluhluwe in Northern Kwazulu-Natal. Here Anton and Emma Roberts have founded a burgeoning conservation initiative that grows and grows- not just in size, but in diversity and reach.

Partnering and working with like-minded people and organisations- anybody who has their conservation shoulder to the wheel- and, most importantly, the Wild Tomorrow Fund, has resulted in Ukuwela Conservancy.

“Rewilding”

Ukuwela means ‘to cross over’ in Zulu. Ukuwela was at risk of becoming a pineapple farm. That would have meant all the animals that lived on the land, including leopard, zebra, wildebeest, hippo and crocodile would have been removed or destroyed. As would every tree, plant and flower.

Securing Ukuwela as a wild space is the first piece of a puzzle in the creation of a successful and highly regarded habitat conservation programme in Africa. It is a natural jewel. The river, fever tree forests,open veld, riverine thickets and mixed woodland make it one of the most beautiful and diverse wilderness areas in the region.

The conservancy is a 5 minute drive from Umkhumbi Lodge and is the base for their environmental awareness courses for school and student groups. In addition to those courses the Roberts offer internships with up to three month placements, or a minimum of two weeks volunteering.

Included are basic bush skills, core conservation principals, night skies, game walks, game drives and more.

Volunteer outreach at Ukuwela

Transition

I’ve spent many a night at the comfy lodge, where the accommodation- dotted around a sand forest-was carefully constructed using wheelbarrows to cart materials between the shrubs and trees for minimal environmental impact.

Umkhumbi Lodge has a small animal clinic and interns spend time working on animals that have generally come from rehabilitation centres such as CROW- Centre for Rehabilitation of Wildlife- and are now ready for release into the wild.

24 Hours on Ukuwela was a little different, as I observed what actually goes down:

A group of young English students were learning- a lot. A lot about being away from home for the first time, about early morning and nighttime chores, about the bush, animals, heat, Africa- and themselves.

Moon tans with red overlays, flushed and sometimes strained and tearful faces were the order of the day as some found themselves pushed and pulled by tough Tommy Dierkse, their facilitator.

Rehabilitation centre at Ukuwela

Around the campfire at the evening Indaba, where anyone had the opportunity to speak their mind, it was evident that these youngsters were finding their feet, their voices, in a way they could not have envisioned. A whole new world.

A whole new world for animals too, as 11 zebra were released- and a day or two later a giraffe was darted and treated. I doubt the Roberts anticipated the direction the internships and volunteer courses would take. They knew of course of the conservation awareness, the hands-on skills, but the courses have proved to be life changing for many.

Friendships and characters have been developed and strengthened. Self-awareness and understanding has grown and it’s great to see how just a short time in a life has helped many find direction.

Take Harriot Brill, Anton’s acting sergeant major, for example. After two Southern Africa trips, working two jobs to get there from the UK, she landed up overseeing the students and interns, of which she was once one. That was 18 months ago- and she’s not budging.

Eliz Thomas, who oversees student groups from Mid Kent College in England, is a regular. She was also one such student, and sees the courses as life changers. Her young charges return home more responsible, thinking out of their boxes and often aiming for previously unthought-of of goals.

Visit www.albizia.co.za, wildvolunteers.com and wildtomorrowfund.org as well to see how you could benefit or how you could help.