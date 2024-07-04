Yes it is cold, but Durban July revellers can still swim in eThekwini beaches this weekend

The beaches in Durban are a major tourist attraction, even in the middle of winter, and for people visiting the coastal city for the Hollywoodbets Durban July festivities this weekend, the beaches will be safe for swimming. The eThekwini Municipality’s Status of Beaches and Swimming Pools report has revealed the Durban beaches are open for swimming this weekend.

According to the report dated July 3, 2024, these are beaches that are open for swimming: – uShaka Beach – Addington Beach

– Point Beach – Battery Beach – Bay of Plenty Beach

– North Beach – South Beach – Thekwini Beach

– Country Beach Other beaches in the KwaZulu-Natal that are open for swimming include: – Umhlanga Main Beach

– Bronze Beach – Mdloti Beach – Umgababa Beach

– Anstey’s Beach – Brighton Beach – Winklespruit Beach

– Toti Main Beach – Pipeline Beach – Warner Beach

– Reunion Beach The beach report also revealed beaches that are closed for swimming including: Westbrook Beach and Laguna Beach. E.Coli

In December 2023, results from the eThekwini Municipality and its independent partner Adopt-a-River and Talbot showed E. coli levels in Durban beach waters were almost 10 times above the limit. At the time, the eThekwini Municipality said that heavy rains were the cause of the high levels of E.coli at Durban beaches. Last year December, six beaches along the Durban coastline including Ushaka Beach, Point Beach, South Beach, North Beach, Battery Beach, and Country Club Beach were closed after they were tested for E.coli.