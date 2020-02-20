Your 24-hour itinerary for an epic KZN Midlands experience









The Nelson Mandela Capture Site is an iconic attraction in KZN Midlands. Picture: Clinton Moodley. Anyone who knows me knows that The Midlands is one of my favourite places in South Africa. I try to visit twice a year. My last visit was in January with a group of friends for an overnight trip. The Midlands is home to many foodie spots, museums and art shops. Here’s how you can plan your 24 hours in the KZN Midlands: Day 1 9am: Depart Durban

The recommended departure time from Durban should be by 9 am. Starting your journey early allows you to have ample time to explore. It takes an hour and a half drive to the KZN Midlands.

10.30am: Nelson Mandela Capture Site

Nelson Mandela Capture Site is famous for being the site where the former president was arrested by police on August 5, 1962. Once a small bricked area with a plaque, the site has transformed into an Instaworthy destination that houses the late freedom fighter’s rich history.

From 12 noon: Lunch at Howick Falls

Pack a picnic basket with your favourite food to enjoy at the Howick Falls. Standing at 95m high, Howick Falls is one of the Midlands’ most popular natural sites, after the Drakensberg mountains.

2pm: Wine tasting at Highgate Wine Estate

Highgate Wine Estate is a family-run estate situated in the heart of the scenic KZN Midlands. Try some of their wine offerings, including Highgate Wine Estate offers wines like Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinotage, Merlot, Syrah, and Rosé.

From 6pm: Dinner at Bierfassl Restaurant and Pub

Bierfassl Restaurant and Pub remains a popular attraction for travellers. The traditional and rustic Austrian pub offers hearty meals and home-baked bread. There are also craft beers if you are a fan. Favourite meal options include Eisbein, Tomahawk Steak and Viking Burgers.

Day 2

From 9am: Morning activities at Nottingham Road

Nottingham Road is home to a range of activities for both young and old. Go in search of a friendly ghost named Charlotte at The Nottingham Road Hotel, enjoy a spa treatment at Brookdale Health Hydro, or indulge in some chocolate at Chocolate Heaven.

1pm: Lunch at Blueberry Cafe

Blueberry Cafe is in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, an hour-and-a-half drive from Durban. The menu is vast, from toasted homemade ciabatta, bacon, creamed spinach, balsamic roasted tomatoes and poached eggs to the beef fillet for lunch to blueberry cheesecake for dessert.

From 3pm: Depart KZN Midlands for Durban.



