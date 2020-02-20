Nelson Mandela Capture Site is famous for being the site where the former president was arrested by police on August 5, 1962. Once a small bricked area with a plaque, the site has transformed into an Instaworthy destination that houses the late freedom fighter’s rich history.
Highgate Wine Estate is a family-run estate situated in the heart of the scenic KZN Midlands. Try some of their wine offerings, including Highgate Wine Estate offers wines like Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinotage, Merlot, Syrah, and Rosé.
Bierfassl Restaurant and Pub remains a popular attraction for travellers. The traditional and rustic Austrian pub offers hearty meals and home-baked bread. There are also craft beers if you are a fan. Favourite meal options include Eisbein, Tomahawk Steak and Viking Burgers.
Nottingham Road is home to a range of activities for both young and old. Go in search of a friendly ghost named Charlotte at The Nottingham Road Hotel, enjoy a spa treatment at Brookdale Health Hydro, or indulge in some chocolate at Chocolate Heaven.
Blueberry Cafe is in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, an hour-and-a-half drive from Durban. The menu is vast, from toasted homemade ciabatta, bacon, creamed spinach, balsamic roasted tomatoes and poached eggs to the beef fillet for lunch to blueberry cheesecake for dessert.