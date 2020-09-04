Your FREE Tourism KZN digital travel mag: Everything you need to plan your epic holiday

KwaZulu-Natal is a destination that offers it all. From its blue-flag status beaches, safari experiences, exhilarating adventure scene and rich culture and heritage, there's bound to be something to keep you occupied.

For those who are planning a holiday to the province, look no further than our special edition digital travel magazine for some inspiration. It has everything you need to plan that amazing holiday.

The edition, brought to you by Tourism KZN, showcases what KwaZulu-Natal has to offer, from its bucket-list attractions to its budget-friendly jaunts.

Thulisile Galelekile, the general manager for marketing at Tourism KZN, said KwaZulu-Natal is a destination that has it all.

"We pride ourselves as a destination that has it all. Once you experience the province, nothing else compares. It touches your soul and lures you back for another visit. There’s something about KZN that makes people come back, which explains the large number of repeat international and local visitors," she said.