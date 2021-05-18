Your vote can help Durban win at World Travel Awards

Durban has received four nominations at the 28th annual World Travel Awards and needs your help to clinch the win.

The city in South Africa is nominated for Africa's Leading Business Travel Destination 2021, Africa's Leading City Destination 2021, Africa's Leading Festival and Event Destination 2021 and Africa's Leading Meetings and Conferences Destination 2021.

Some establishments within the city also received a few nominations.

King Shaka International Airport is nominated for Africa's Leading Airport, the Port of Durban for Africa's Leading Cruise Port, Southern Sun’s Elangeni and Maharani Hotel Conference for Africa’s Leading Conference Hotel and the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre for Africa's Leading Meetings and Conference Centre 2021.

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said in a statement that receiving several nominations for the World Travel Awards was a boost for the city.

"This news could not have come at a better time as we navigate our way out of the Covid-19 pandemic that brought about immense economic challenges for the tourism sector.

“These nominations are testament to the hard work that we have put in to market Durban to the rest of the world by highlighting the high standards that we and our establishments strive to achieve. We call on all residents to rally behind the city by casting their vote to bring these awards home,” he said.

Travellers can cast their vote on the World Travel Awards website. Voting closes on August 9, 2021.