Let the countdown begin! FlySafair’s crazy R8 sale starts tomorrow

Money too tight to mention? Monthly budget got you down? We’re all in the same boat when it comes to finances. But, there’s a chance you could plan that much-needed break to Durban. Or what about a family holiday to the Mother City?

Budget airline FlySafair’s annual crazy sale is back, and it starts on Wednesday, 9am sharp. That’s the good news. The bad news is that there’s only 30 000 tickets available. To make sure you’re one of the lucky few to bag a ticket, FlySafair has shared a few hacks.

SA, we invite you to throw your sanity away, because tomorrow, sh﹡t’s going to get cray! Keep an eye on our social media platforms and your email inbox for more info on our Crazy R8 Sale, starting tomorrow at 9 am sharp! You’d be nuts to miss out.



T's&Cs apply pic.twitter.com/TLlpupCSX5 — FlySafair (@FlySafair) May 3, 2022 For starters, get to know how to use their low-cost fare finder on their website.

You’ll also want to download their app, then create yourself a profile on the website. And lastly, think about how to occupy yourself when you’re in the waiting room. The news of the airline’s crazy sale comes after a two-year hiatus.

“Some might call us mad. Others may say we’re crazy. But no matter what your opinion is, we at FlySafair are happy to announce that our annual mega-sale is back,” the company announced. “We can’t tell you when it is or just how much we’ll be selling our tickets for yet, but we can tell you that after a two-year break, the flash sale returns with some unbeatable savings.” In previous years, the low-cost airline had sold airline tickets for just a few rand, including airport taxes.