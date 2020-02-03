Let's get loud! 4 events to add to your SA festival calendar









Taking to the stage at CTIJF 2020 were some of the best local and international music icons, including Jonathan Butler. Picture: Phando/Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) South Africa has gorgeous views, award-winning restaurants and and just overall buckets of fun. You know what else we have? An assortment of festivals and internationally-recognised events. As we gear up for festival season, we've gone in search for some of the biggest events on the calendar. “As the new year begins, this means checking on the dates of events as soon as possible,” advised James Tagg, director and co-founder of Quicket, an online platform that facilitates transactions between event organisers and ticket buyers. “Plus, in many cases, booking as early as possible means taking advantage of great early bird discounts.” Here are five popular events happening once again in South Africa in 2020 that you really don’t want to miss out on this time around.

Cape Town International Jazz Festival

The 21st production of this highly popular event will be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from March 27 - 28, and once again boasts a lineup of great local and international talent.

Over 2 500 musicians will take to the many stages lined up this year. With day passes at R649 and weekend passes at R999, or more information and to see the full line up visit: https://www.capetownjazzfest.com/

Afrikaburn

Modelled on the USA’s popular annual Burning Man event, this social experiment sees a community of participants come together in the Tankwa Karoo once a year to create a temporary city of art, costume, theme camps, mutant vehicles, music and performance. All of this is created through a volunteer and gifting culture.

The dates for the 2020 event are April 27 to May 3. Ranging in price from R200 (this lower price requires an application) to R3 500 (although pensioners

over 70 are allowed in for free), tickets can be purchased via Quicket at: www.afrikaburn.com/the-event/tickets#1.

Comic Con

A multi-genre entertainment, comic and fan convention filled with geeky fun, Comic Con Africa is brought to South Africa by the world's largest producer of pop culture events. Happening twice this year, the first will take place at the Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town, from 1 to May 3 and the second will be at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg from September 24 - 27.

For more information on the event and to book, visit: www.comicconcapetown.co.za (for Cape Town) or www.comicconafrica.co.za (for Johannesburg). Ticket prices range from R160 to R525 per person.

Grahamstown National Arts Festival

The biggest and best-known arts festival in South Africa, this really should be a “must attend” at least once in your life if you are a lover of art, music, theatre, dance or film. The 11-day festival will this year run from June 25 to July 5, across 90 venues, in the picturesque town of Grahamstown in the Eastern Cape.

Regulars advise newbies to plan carefully to take in everything you’d like to see, with prices varying per venue. For everything from the full schedule to ideas on where to stay, visit: https://www.nationalartsfestival.co.za/

Rocking The Daisies

The 15th anniversary of this music and lifestyle festival and the last of its kind to be held will be happening in Cape Town from October 2 to 4, 2020. #Daisies15 will celebrate an incredible era of music, camping and good vibes. Early bird tickets at R595 (excluding camping) are already available, with camping passes and additional festival tickets to go on sale later in the year.

For more information on the event and to book via Quicket, visit: https://www.quicket.co.za/events/92664-rocking-the-daisies-2020/#/preregistration