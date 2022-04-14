Let’s tap into Table Mountain Cableway as it launches new entertainment venue

Table Mountain added a refreshing new addition to the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway, which is a bar where locals can sit back, relax, and enjoy the view with an ice-cold Newlands Spring beer. Imagine enjoying a beer, and unwinding while embracing the spectacular views of the Mother City.

Story continues below Advertisment

The Table Mountain Aerial Cable Company’s (TMACC) new partnership with Cape Town-based brewing company Newlands Spring, boasts a new brewery experience at the cableway’s upgraded scenic lower station. The bar will enhance the cableway’s food and beverage offering for locals eager to find a new watering hole. “TAP is a new, comfortable, and sophisticated breakaway point at the cableway where we combine beautiful views with refreshing brews at the foot of Table Mountain.

“We’re bringing more comfort and choice by offering value to locals who are keen to enjoy a relaxing experience at the foot of the mountain,” says Ronald Ramsamy, food & beverage executive at TMACC. TAP will be launched April 14 and can also be booked as a venue for special events. The venue is operational from Wednesdays to Sundays between 11am and 7pm. The bar will offer four Newlands Spring’s beer variants, as well as a curated selection of vodka, gin and wine selections. A food menu has also been developed for varying taste buds. “By bringing a competitive pricing structure to the venue, we’re focused on also connecting with the local market and develop TAP into a preferred destination venue in addition to a great visitor experience,” adds Ramsamy.

Story continues below Advertisment