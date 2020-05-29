Level 3: 9 reasons to travel between provinces

While the country will ease its lockdown rules from June 1 when it implements level 3, travel for leisure will still be prohibited. President Cyril Ramaphosa, under level 3 regulations, revealed that the movement between provinces is prohibited with a few exceptions. The Department of Tourism posted a few of the regulations on its Instagram page. The exceptions for movement between provinces is allowed if you are carrying out work responsibilities or performing any services permitted under Alert Level 3. However, a permit would need to be granted. You can travel if you are moving to a new place of residence, moving to care for an immediate family member or learners commuting to attend schools or higher learning institutions.

The rule also applies to members of parliament performing oversight responsibilities or if people want to attend a funeral or transport mortal remains.

Movement of provinces is also permitted if you are returning to your home from a quarantine or isolation facility, to transport fuel, cargo and goods or obtain medical treatment.

South Africans cannot move between provinces for leisure. All borders remain closed, except for the transportation of goods, repatriation of South Africans and for foreign nationals to return home. Domestic air travel, except for business travel, as well as hotels and accommodation for leisure, remain restricted.

IOL Travel reported this week that President Cyril Ramaphosa will consider proposals made by the tourism industry regarding the resumption of business during level 3 lockdown. Until the South African government shares new developments, the industry will remain closed for business when the country commences with level 3 lockdown on June 1.



He said in his keynote address to South Africa on Sunday night: "We have held discussions with the tourism, hotel and restaurant industry regarding the challenges and hardships these sectors are experiencing.



"They have made several proposals, regarding the measures they intend to put in place when their sectors are opened. We are giving consideration to the proposals."