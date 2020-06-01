Level 3: We answer your business travel questions

Business travellers can once again take to the skies as we have officially reached level 3 status. Oz Desai, general manager for Corporate Traveller, has welcomed the resumption of business travel but warns that the travel experience will be very different for now. He said business travellers should expect that the travel rules and regulations will change constantly as risk levels are continuously re-assessed. He said working with a professional travel consultant will become a non-negotiable as these experts will be able to advise travellers on the documentation that is required, the airline regulations and requirements as well as the safety guidelines put in place by hotels and other accommodation establishments. “Booking your travels is all good until something goes wrong. The past few weeks have shown us exactly just how much can go wrong.” Desai outlines what business travellers can expect and how they can prepare for their next business travels:

International travel is still off the cards

As South Africa’s borders remain closed, international passenger flights are still off the cards for now. Only local business travel can resume.

All work and no play

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula has clearly outlined that travel for recreational, leisure or tourism purposes is not allowed for now. Air travel will, therefore, be for business travel only.

Limited flights will be available

The Ministry has revealed that Cape Town International Airport, King Shaka International and OR Tambo International Airport will open for domestic flights from Monday, June 1. Lanseria International Airport will open as soon as the availability of Port Health Officers has been confirmed.

“We are in talks with suppliers to establish which airlines will resume operations under Level 3. Airlines have told us they are meeting, discussing and evaluating both their readiness to fly and the commercial viability of doing so,” said Desai.

Airport and flight rules

What to expect from accommodation establishments?

Hotels and accommodation establishments will be open for business travellers only. The establishment will therefore likely ask travellers to confirm that they are travelling on business before accepting your booking.

Hotels will have stringent health measures in place. Buffets will likely be scrapped, while room and linen cleaning frequency may be reduced to lower contamination risks and turndown service might be eliminated.

To reduce surfaces in rooms, all excess soft cushions, throws, extra blankets and decor items could be removed. Mini-bar stock will be reduced too.