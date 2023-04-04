3 reasons why you need a holiday in the Kruger Park

Research proves the benefits of downtime and rest on overall health and mental capacity. Yet employees have not been taking sufficient time off to recover, let alone to extend their capacities in the ways their working environment requires.

Therefore, it is important to spend time away from work and your everyday life. Everybody deserves time off. According to a study by Deloitte, 75% of workers are experiencing burnout, and the risk for depression has risen 102% for workers of all ages and 305% for workers aged 20–39. A holiday is exactly what the doctor ordered. Here are three reasons why a trip to one of our country’s most popular holiday destinations, the Kruger National Park, is the break you need:

A change of pace A day in the Kruger National Park starts early, with moments to cherish, such as waking up to birdsong or watching elephants at a watering hole, while others casually walk outside. It's the perfect place to reset your clock to Africa's natural clock, with game drives at sunrise and sundowners at the Kruger Gate Hotel’s infinity pool overlooking the park

Diversity of wildlife View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jozi Momtog (@jozi_momtog) South Africa is abundant in history, culture, biodiversity and life. The Kruger National Park reflects this richness as the largest national park in Africa and the oldest in South Africa.

It boasts over 2 000 plant species, 500 bird species, and the beloved Big Five animals. It also contains evidence of prehistoric life dating back over 500 000 years, as well as 254 known cultural heritage sites, including rock art sites. Sarah Watson, guest relations manager at Kruger Gate Hotel, says: “When feeling despondent, we encourage our guests to simply sit at our pool deck, look up at the clear African sky, welcome the sounds of nature and take a deep breath. Then we ask that they place their gaze towards the vast expanse of nature that lies ahead of the infinity pool and admire South Africa’s abundance.”

The Kruger Gate Hotel, just 100m away from the park entrance, offers uninterrupted views and a peaceful retreat. Admiring such places allows South Africans to appreciate their blessings. Escape the pressures of everyday life and take a bush break Spending time in nature for just 20 minutes has been proven to significantly reduce cortisol levels, which can improve overall well-being.

Therefore when choosing a holiday destination, consider places that provide exposure to nature, wildlife and the bush. The Kruger National Park is an ideal place for families to escape the pressures of everyday life while experiencing prolonged exposure to stress-reducing natural environments and engaging with wildlife. Safari holidays offer relaxation and instruction, with game drives providing unique perspectives of the bush.