Airlink suspends flights to Polokwane due to airport non-compliance

Airlink announced it has suspended its Polokwane services with immediate effect.

The airline revealed that South African Civil Aviation Authority (“SACAA”) advised on Tuesday night that Polokwane International Airport had been de-categorised to CAT2, which is below the minimum level required for scheduled commercial air services.

The statement read: "The current status of the airport presents as an operational safety concern and it would be illegal to operate scheduled services at the airport. It is regrettable that the airport did not advise Airlink of the impending threat of de-categorisation and its inability to provide the minimum level of emergency services required to maintain its aerodrome license category."

Airlink said it explored all options, including the possibility of operating at the Pietersburg Civil Aerodrome, which allegedly also offers no rescue fire fighting services and is unable to accept scheduled commercial flights.

"Airlink management will work with Polokwane airport management to establish when the airport will address its non-compliances and regain the minimum category required to accommodate scheduled commercial air services.