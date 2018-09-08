Horse riding is one of the activities on offer at the game lodge.

No year end celebration can be more spectacular than one spent under the moon and stars. A mere two and a half hours’ drive from Johannesburg awaits Mabula Game Lodge: The perfect destination to unwind after a year of hard work. The surrounding beauty of the African bushveld and the presence of the Big Five is sure to bring families, friends and colleagues together to reminisce about the past year and prepare everyone for the start of a new year.

At Mabula Game Lodge, 47 luxury thatched-roof suites are available for accommodation, while many activities such as game drive safaris in open 4x4 vehicles, horseback safaris, tennis, swimming, spa treatments, archery, paintball, star gazing, quad bike safaris and guided bush walks will keep every individual entertained. Children’s programmes and childcare facilities are available.

There are various dining venues at Mabula Game Lodge and each sets the scene for a different theme. A tranquil ambience created with lanterns, the background sound of crickets and a backdrop of stars makes the dining experience under the 100-year old Fig Tree truly magical.

Crackling fires, tribal dancers, local cuisine and the beat of the bongo drum create a true tribal celebration atmosphere in the Lodge Boma. The maximum capacity is 180 guests.

To book, or receive more information on a year end function at Mabula Game Lodge, contact Mabula Game Lodge Reservations on: Telephone 011 516 4967 or email [email protected]



