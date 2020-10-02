Enjoy the best of the bush while doing your part for eco tourism

Welgevonden Nature Reserve however does not rely solely on tourism income for financial security and as a result they have been able to continue with their conservation efforts preserving the environment and animals within the reserve throughout the year.

The reserve was established as a conservation area as early as 1993 and is home is to over 66 different mammal species, over 350 bird species and over 2000 different plant species.

The nature reserve also helps with research on the leopard population dynamics and take a hands on approach in managing and controlling their lion population to prevent the densities from becoming so high that lions start escaping from the reserve.

Technology has also enabled the reserve to monitor and track their rhinos through the use of devices, a strong network and services.

“The introduction of technology has resulted in poachers being captured even before they get close to targeted animals. This technology is used to track animals such as rhinos, and to create a safe environment for all staff and guests”, said Quintin Wiehahn Managing Director at Fifty Seven Waterberg.

“It is also allowing our animal population to grow, so we can preserve all species for generations to come.”

Fifty Seven Waterberg guests are taken out on guided game drives during their stay and get to experience nature at its best in the Welgevonden Nature Reserve.

“Our rangers love the reserve and know the vast 430km stretch of road. They know exactly where to take you for the most intimate Big Five viewings and also where to switch off the engine and show you all the littlest of creatures.

“The animals are healthy, sheltered and get to thrive in a stable, functioning ecosystem”, said Wiehahn.