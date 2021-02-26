Get up close to rhino and elephant with Tintswalo Lapalala conservation experience

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Tintswalo Lapalala has launched two conservation participation experiences that allow guests to join its conservation team in rhino and elephant research and monitoring activities in the Lapalala Wilderness Nature Reserve in Limpopo. The reserve helps the animals through research, management and monitoring. Its conservation and veterinary teams are in the process of implementing various monitoring methods. These include ear-notching, DNA sampling as well as the inserting of microchips on each animal. Tintswalo Lapalala will host four experiences (May 7-9, June 18-20, July 16-18 and August 20-22). The experience The veterinary team will dart and immobilise a white or black rhino, and participants may assist with monitoring the animal during the capture.

The DNA collection forms part of the Rhino DNA Index System (RhODIS), which is a forensic tool that stores a unique genetic fingerprint for every rhino that has been sampled using blood, tissue and horn.

It also plays a vital part in Lapalala’s rhino security initiative and its fight against poaching as DNA data may be used as evidence in court.

Guests may also have the rare opportunity to get up close and personal with the giants of the bush during an elephant collaring operation.

The 27 elephants in the reserve are carefully monitored as part of the sustainable management of the population.

From time to time, as an elephant collar needs to be replaced, a small group of guests have the chance to join this once-in-a-lifetime adventure.

Guided by an experienced ranger, the group is driven in an open 4x4 safari to meet up with the helicopter used to locate and dart the elephant. Guests may assist the veterinary team in monitoring the elephant’s vital signs, such as breathing rate and temperature.

DNA samples are collected while the elephant’s collar is replaced before the tranquiliser wears off and the elephant is free to join its herd again.

The Lapalala Wilderness Reserve is located within the Waterberg Biosphere Reserve, an official Unesco World Heritage Site.

Over the past 40 years, the reserve has become a beacon for wildlife research and conservation in South Africa.

Recognised as one of the largest and most scenic private reserves in southern Africa, travellers can enjoy views of around 300 bird species, 50 fish species, 147 mammal species, 114 reptile species, 33 amphibian species and various breeding projects.