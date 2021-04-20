Hotel restaurants are such a vibe - here are 5 to visit this weekend

Whether you are looking for cosy, comfort or luxe indulgence, South Africa's hotel industry showcases some of the top foodie spots to dine, even if you are not spending the night at the hotel.

5 hotel restaurants to visit this weekend:

Tobago’s Restaurant Bar & Terrace

Tobago’s Restaurant Bar & Terrace at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront has unparalleled views of the Atlantic Ocean, offering a laid-back vibe and delicious food.

Whether you’re dying for fancy prawns, grilled line fish, soft-shell crab curry, creamy mussels, spicy calamari strips or crisp whitebait, Tobago’s seafood platters have you covered.

Each platter is served with a choice of rice, rustic chips or a side salad, and a free glass of house wine.

Kruger Station, Kruger National Park

The Kruger Station sits in the heart of the Kruger National Park. Once a railway station, visitors can find the Enroute Grab ‘N Go Deli and the Departing Soon coffee and ice cream café.

For casual dining and a drink, the Round in 9 is a must, while families wanting a longer, more leisurely stop can head to 3638. And for snacks to fuel you up while you’re on the road, make a pit stop at Li’l Gricers, which has a kids’ play zone.

There’s also a dedicated biltong bar and a petit four station.

The Avenue, Johannesburg

The newest addition to Jozi, the Radisson Hotel & Convention Centre OR Tambo, has good looks and good deals to boot.

Executive chef Darshan Chetty is known for his Afro-Asian inspired meals. Every Wednesday, its restaurant The Avenue serves a scrumptious two-for-one midweek special on any pasta dish on the menu.

Each dish is prepared and served with fresh chilli, garlic and Parmesan cheese.

The Silo Hotel, Cape Town

The Silo Hotel at the V&A Waterfront may seem like a choice well out of the price range of most, but that’s certainly not true for its signature Royal Tea.

For R375, you can tuck into their chef’s masterful creations and score a complementary ticket to Zeitz MOCAA. Available from Thursdays through Sundays. Booking is essential.

Live-Inn Room, Polokwane

Bring your mates for a proper South African tradition-a lekker shisanyama braai. Head to Radisson Polokwane’s Live-Inn Room, which offers a chef’s special spin on this popular dish with your choice of meat.

From R200 a person every Saturday and Sunday from 2pm to 10.30pm.