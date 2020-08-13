Kruger National Park to partly open some of its camps

South African National Parks (SANParks) has announced that Kruger National Park (KNP) will partially open some of its camps for accommodation as from Friday, August 14, 2020. KNP Management has advised that there will be strict enforcement of the regulations that are stipulated in the protocols around the easing of travel and leisure accommodation restrictions. Travellers may only overnight in their province of residence. The following rest camps and accommodation facilities are in the Limpopo Province: Pafuri Border Camp, Punda Maria Rest Camp, Sirheni Bushveld Camp, Shingwedzi Rest Camp, Bateleur Bushveld Camp, Mopani Rest Camp, Shipandani Overnight Hide, Tsendze Rustic Camp, Boulders Bush Lodge, Shimuwini Bushveld Camp, Sable Overnight Hide, Letaba Rest Camp and Olifants Rest Camp.

The following rest camps and accommodation facilities are in the Mpumalanga province:

Balule Camp, Roodewal Bush Lodge, Satara Rest Camp, Tamboti Tent Camp, Talamati Bushveld Camp, Skukuza Rest Camp, Pretoriuskop Rest Camp, Berg-en-Dal Rest Camp, Malelane Camp, Biyamiti Bushveld Camp, Lower Sabie Rest Camp and Crocodile Bridge Rest Camp.

Gareth Coleman, managing executive of the KNP, said the park is ready to welcome back overnight guests but this will be done in phases.

“As the regulations of Covid-19 continuously change; it is imperative that we as KNP also adjust to make sure that those who will be visiting enjoy their experience regardless of the pandemic,” said Coleman.

“The issue of PPE, training and the recording of personal details of visitors will be strictly adhered to; we are pleading with our clients to work with the gate and camp staff members on the observation of health protocols around the virus for safety,” he added.

The guidelines to adhere to during the intra travel overnight stay in the KNP are as follows:

Maintain social distancing by at least 2m at all times.

Limitations on vehicle capacity and number of occupants will be firmly enforced upon entry at gates. The restriction is that occupants may not exceed more than 70 percent of capacity and we request visitors to adhere so they are not turned back at the gates.

Guests visiting the park must wear masks in the public areas as this is compulsory in South Africa; the driver of the vehicle must also ensure all passengers travelling with them adhere to this.

For further details, guets can contact the park’s booking agents via central reservations on 012 428 9111.