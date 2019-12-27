Eco-friendly Skukuza Safari Lodge in Kruger National Park to open on New Years Eve. Picture: SANParks

As Kruger National Park is among the most visited places in the country, the South African National Parks (SANParks) is constantly looking at innovative ways to save the planet and meet green travellers needs. The new Skukuza Safari Lodge, which will open a limited number of rooms as part of a soft launch from December 31, is an eco-friendly lodge.

The three-star offering is situated in the south of the Kruger National Park. According to its website, the lodge implemented green building initiatives to "ensure the greenest lodge possible." The lodge has also worked with the community to offer economic opportunities in the construction and operation of the lodge.

South African National Parks Managing Executive: Tourism Development and Marketing, Hapiloe Sello, said in preparation for an official opening early next year, SANParks is using this period as a test phase.

Sello said: “At this stage, the lodge will have limited services and restaurant and catering will not be available. However, guests will have access to all catering services and other amenities at the Skukuza camp.”

The lodge boasts 128 rooms, including 87 standard rooms, 20 family rooms and 13 universal rooms with easy access for wheelchairs. Rooms are kitted with wifi, satellite TV, bathroom and air conditioning.