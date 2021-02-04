LOOK: Noka Camp's new villa is family goals

Lepogo Lodges’ Noka Camp unveiled a brand new, two-bedroom family villa this week. Noka Camp, located within the 50 000-hectare, malaria-free Lapalala Wilderness Reserve in Limpopo where the big five roam, is among Africa’s few entirely not-for-profit high-end safari lodges.

The new family villa is set over 385m² and sleeps up to five people. Perched atop a 100ft cliff overlooking the winding Palala River, travellers will be mesmerised by the stunning views and privacy.

Picture: supplied.

The residence comprises of a master and a children’s suite with en-suite bathrooms, a spacious family living area, three outdoor decking areas and an infinity pool.

Noka Camp consists of five stilted villas, with the entire property built on small concrete pads. The villas are joined by the main lodge that boasts a dining room, bar, lounge area and outdoor terrace. The camp is entirely off-grid, with all energy self-generated by a bespoke, 250m solar walkway.

There's plenty of activities to keep children entertained, from