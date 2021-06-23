LOOK: Ntando Duma spends time at the Palala Boutique Game Lodge

Television personality and actress Ntando Duma took a much-needed break from work this past weekend. Duma recently posted a reel on her Instagram account to share what she got up to during her stay at the Palala Boutique Game Lodge in Limpopo.

The caption read: “THIS is all I needed after such a long season of hard work, early call times, jumping from one production to another. Travelling city to city for work and being both a mom and a teacher at home (my most favourite thing to do BTW😍), now it’s back to the grind and making more money cause that four million house ayizoz’bhatala mntase. “Let’s go back to the grind! “Wishing you guys an incredible week ahead. Sending you positive energies💕🌸

“S/O to @beetravelsa for such an awesome experience! Definitely doing it again with you♥️” (sic) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ntando Duma 🇿🇦 (@dumantando) On the reel, she can be seen at a spa, having dinner at a restaurant, and going on a safari adventure. Duma appears to have gotten the rest she needed while also having some fun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ntando Duma 🇿🇦 (@dumantando) For now, here is a glimpse at some of the activities you can indulge in during a stay at the Palala Boutique Game Lodge. Located in Limpopo, this five-star graded lodge offers a luxurious African safari experience. For accommodation, there are three suites available: Junior suite, Family suite, and the Junior executive suite.

Rates start from R5 000 for one night (Junior suite). Guests can have a glass of wine or coffee while snuggling by the fire in the lounge area. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palala Boutique Game Lodge (@palalaboutiquegame) What to do?