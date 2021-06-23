LOOK: Ntando Duma spends time at the Palala Boutique Game Lodge
Television personality and actress Ntando Duma took a much-needed break from work this past weekend.
Duma recently posted a reel on her Instagram account to share what she got up to during her stay at the Palala Boutique Game Lodge in Limpopo.
The caption read: “THIS is all I needed after such a long season of hard work, early call times, jumping from one production to another. Travelling city to city for work and being both a mom and a teacher at home (my most favourite thing to do BTW😍), now it’s back to the grind and making more money cause that four million house ayizoz’bhatala mntase.
“Let’s go back to the grind!
“Wishing you guys an incredible week ahead. Sending you positive energies💕🌸
“S/O to @beetravelsa for such an awesome experience! Definitely doing it again with you♥️” (sic)
On the reel, she can be seen at a spa, having dinner at a restaurant, and going on a safari adventure.
Duma appears to have gotten the rest she needed while also having some fun.
For now, here is a glimpse at some of the activities you can indulge in during a stay at the Palala Boutique Game Lodge.
Located in Limpopo, this five-star graded lodge offers a luxurious African safari experience.
For accommodation, there are three suites available: Junior suite, Family suite, and the Junior executive suite.
Rates start from R5 000 for one night (Junior suite).
Guests can have a glass of wine or coffee while snuggling by the fire in the lounge area.
What to do?
Activities available at the lodge include game drives, river cruises, picnic lunches, guided walks, fishing, bicycle safari and bird viewing.
According to its site, game drives are typically conducted early in the morning, late in the afternoon, or late at night, when the animals are most active. Rates start from R500 per person.
Sediko Bush Spa
The spa has a fitness centre, hair salon, and a handful of signature treatments.
For more information, contact: T: 015 295 9212/ [email protected]