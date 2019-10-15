Home to the Big 5, including a large white rhino population, the breathtaking landscape is rich and diverse and stretches across 35 000 hectares to offer excellent game viewing. Picture: Instagram

Mhondoro Safari Lodge & Villa has won a Diners Club Platinum Winelist Award for the third consecutive year. The 5-star safari lodge was the only Diners Club Winelist Award winner in Limpopo province this year.

Located in Welgevonden Game Reserve in the Waterberg, Mhondoro has been widely recognised for its unique culinary offering that focuses on a healthy food concept, complemented by an award-winning wine list.

General manager Ronel Breytenbach curates the wine list, which is updated every six months with the assistance of Winewise. "We are proud of our wine list which provides the opportunity for our local and international guests to get a taste of the top quality and exciting variety of wines that are produced in our country.

"We like to support the smaller boutique wineries and showcase some rarer wines such as the Sadie Paladius and Sadie Columella," said Breytenbach.