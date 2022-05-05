New Limpopo 4-star hotel to create more than 400 jobs

African Century Group is set to mark the beginning of a 4-star premier hotel 120-room establishment in Thohoyando. What makes this event so special and significant is that the development is founded by an African Century Group, owned by Tsakani Masia, a black female whose business prowess attracted the Premier Hotel Group to be part of the upcoming development.

The hotel will be a major milestone in the tourism sector and will serve as a catalyst for many economic developments that existed and for those still planned for the region. It will be surrounded by an ever-green scenic view of Thohoyandou, not too far away from Kruger National Park’s Punda Marie gate. The highlight of the event is the ritual of turning the soil by the Premier of Limpopo Stanley Mathabatha to signal the beginning of the construction process. Dignitaries from the financiers and other stakeholders will grace the occasion. Job creation

Nakiseni Business Enterprise, a sister company to African Century, owned by the same owner of African Century Group, has been assigned to execute the construction work. A project of this magnitude is critical in creating job opportunities, with hopes to provide in the region of 480 jobs, varying from unskilled local construction labour, to highly skilled artisans, and project managers during the construction phase. When the hotel officially opens, it will also employ 85 permanent workers, 30 to 40 contract/ part-time staff, improving the livelihood of the local families.

“Not only does this development create jobs and livelihoods, but it also plays its part in changing this environment that I call home. The people of Vhembe like others also deserve better facilities for their socio-economic fulfilment,” says Masia. In addition, Samuel Nassimov, managing director of Premier Hotels, shares: “After going through the profile of the owner Mrs Tsakani Masia, and after listening to her vision, we were convinced that, in her, we had found a partner equal to the task. As is the case with developments like this, our due diligence gave us a thumbs up. We could never have settled for a better partner than the African Century Group. More exciting is the fact that the group is local and is fit for a big stage such as this.” The Premier Hotels development on the north-eastern edge of the town will be a modern build, with a touch of African flair, very similar to its OR Tambo hotel.

