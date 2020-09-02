PICS: Lamiez and Khuli Chana are travel goals

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Lamiez' holiday is everything and so much more. Musician and TV presenter, DJ Lamiez Holworthy is giving us serious travel envy. The tattooed lady is currently on holiday with her rapper husband, Khuli Chana, who recently turned 38. The couple went on a getaway to celebrate Chana’s birthday in Palala Boutique Game Lodge & Spa in Limpopo. View this post on Instagram Sooo...how’s your Monday?! 👀 A post shared by Dj Lamiez Holworthy (@lamiez_holworthy) on Aug 31, 2020 at 7:14am PDT Out of the gifts she got for her husband, Holworthy said the Anton Smit Sculptor is her favourite.

Taking to Instagram, she said: “Out of all the gifts I got you, the @anton_smit_sculptor is by far my most favourite and I’ll tell you why. Not only have you made me love and appreciate #art more, but you’ve also taught me to INVEST in it. I hope that today’s been nothing short of amazing Wame. I know that God loves me because of you.”

The pair have since been going on picnic dates, soaking in merlot and going on game drives.

Here’s more from their luxurious holiday:

To celebrate his birthday, Khuli Chana dropped the highly anticipated “Basadi” music video featuring Cassper Nyovest.

Produced by Cassper, “Basadi” is Chana’s latest offering off his “Planet of the Have Nots” album.

Rich in imagery, the music video was shot in a secret location and is the perfect soundtrack to mark the Motswakoriginator’s birthday and set the tone for the summer ahead.