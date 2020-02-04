Radisson Safari Hotel Hoedspruit will debut in 2022. Picture: Supplied.

Radisson Hotel Group will debut its first Radisson branded hotel in South Africa, the Radisson Safari Hotel Hoedspruit. Radisson is Radisson Hotel Group’s fourth brand and 13th hotel to open in South Africa. This achievement brings Radisson Hotel Group’s African portfolio to almost 100 hotels in operation and under development.



Centrally located 2km outside the town of Hoedspruit, Radisson Safari Hotel Hoedspruit offers guests the chance to explore renowned tourist destinations, such as the Kruger National Park and Blyde River Canyon.

Radisson Safari Hotel Hoedspruit will be the only international upscale hotel in the Lowveld and close to the Orpen Gate of the Kruger National Park, the key driver of tourism in the area. This 2 million-hectare, world-renowned park, features 16 ecosystems and the Big 5.



The new 138-room hotel is scheduled to open early 2022, comprising of rooms and suites, coupled with Radisson’s Scandinavian-inspired hospitality and unique brand features.

Guests will be able to indulge in local and international cuisine at the all-day dining restaurant. Drinks can be enjoyed at the bar and coffee lounge overlooking the infinite and tranquil landscape as well as the pool bar and traditional lapa, with the majestic Drakensberg as a backdrop.



Guests will be spoilt for choice during their downtime with a variety of leisure facilities such as an Amani Health Spa, two swimming pools, a fully equipped gym, a kid’s club and an equestrian centre.

In addition, there is a vast, untouched savannah for guests to enjoy through various outdoor activities such as game drives, hot air ballooning and horse rides, as well as abseiling and tubing which can all be booked at the in-house activity centre.



The hotel will boast an expansive meeting and events area which will include contemporary and versatile venues, from a conference centre to various meeting and board rooms which lead onto a spacious pre-function area and a business centre.



Andrew McLachlan, Senior Vice President, Development, Sub Sahara Africa, Radisson Hotel Group, said Radisson Blu remains the largest upper upscale international brand in South Africa.