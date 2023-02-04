The most wish-listed Airbnb homes in South Africa

As a result, local and international tourists and holidaymakers are seeking some of the top-notch spots in South Africa. More and more hosts are coming to the party too due to inflation and the rising cost of living, and earning extra money and saving more in 2023 are near the top of many people’s New Year’s resolution lists.

If you think your home is worth giving it a shot in this business, why not? Becoming a host on Airbnb might just be your solution to making extra cash. The average new host earned over R8,350.00, per month, between January and September 2022. Additionally, this year, hosts are joining the ongoing travel resurgence and new economic opportunities are arising for communities. New insights from Airbnb show that about 15% of South African hosts that became active in January 2022 went on to become Superhosts. One of the first Airbnb hosts of 2023 shares her insight on being a first-time host.

Benita, from Cape Town, Western Cape, said: “My daughter moved out of the house to go to theatre school in Cape Town, and this created the opportunity for us to convert her space into an Airbnb listing. “I think we’re all noticing the rising cost of living and having the additional income has certainly helped us pay bills and other everyday costs. Setting up the listing was so easy, and we had our first booking four hours after we went live. We are so excited, and it is doing so well that we are planning to set up the next two units as soon as possible.” With Airbnb Setup, potential new hosts can access one-to-one guidance from an existing Superhost. Picture: Supplied When is a good time to become a host?

Whether your goal is to travel more, offset holiday-season costs, or combat the rising cost of living, hosting on Airbnb has never been easier. With the introduction of Airbnb Setup, the all-new, super easy way to Airbnb your home, new hosts can access one-to-one guidance from a Superhost; the opportunity to have an experienced guest for your first booking; and specialised support from Airbnb Community Support agents in over 42 languages. All hosts also get AirCover, now featuring even more top-to-bottom protection with guest-identity verification, reservation screening, and $3m (R51m) damage protection, including coverage for cars, boats, art, and valuables.

Airbnb most wish-listed new homes in South Africa With incredible new hosts comes incredible new homes, and last year, Airbnb Categories was introduced, a new way to search so that millions of people can discover homes they never knew existed. There are six categories being launched this Autumn, allowing for the jaw-dropping new listings to inspire wanderlust in travellers across the globe.

Hidden Haven Villa – Cape Town, Western Cape Now, we all know Cape Town is one of the best cities to spend your vacation time in, so imagine living your best life in this Cape Town villa, situated in Hout Bay, with one of the most breathtaking views. It’s perfect for couples or even a family vacation. The villa consists of five bedrooms and three bathrooms overlooking Hout Bay beach. It also has an outdoor pizza oven, BBQ grill, a large garden and a swimming pool.

The villa is suitable for 10 guests. Exotic Hot Spring bungalow – Mookgopong, Limpopo Picture: Supplied This is absolutely perfect for a couple’s getaway as it’s suitable for four guests, with two bedrooms and one bathroom.

Drag your friends along to this exotic location on a weekend getaway or midweek vacation. This tiny house has everything you could wish for with the added benefit of peace and quiet. Enjoy the luxury of a natural hot spring, with 47-degree Celsius mineral water; bird watching; fishing; horse riding and hiking on a 100-hectare farm. In the surrounding area, there are also plenty of game farms, two golf resorts, restaurants, and other activities to explore.

Waterfront Villa – Pretoria, Gauteng This picturesque villa in Pretoria offers dam views and sleeps six. Picture: Supplied If you’re looking for a unique getaway, this modern and spacious villa with a view over the dam is an iconic choice. It can host six guests with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. There’s a garden view and private outdoor pool too. It’s available all year and open 24 hours.

Ivory House – Marloth Park, Mpumalanga This simple yet elegant safari home is situated only 200 metres from the Kruger National Park, making your safari trip even more special. It includes beautiful designer touches with items sourced from all over Africa. The home is suitable for two guests and has one bedroom and one bathroom. It also has a 30 square metre pool.

Eagle View Cabin – Dullstroom, Mpumalanga This stylishly decorated, contemporary open-plan cabin, with its unmissable views, definitely has the wow factor. Eagle View cabin is set high on top of a mountain with a 360-degree panoramic view of the magnificent valley. This elegantly decorated self-catering cabin is suitable for two guests – it has one bedroom and one bathroom. Come rain or shine, you can enjoy majestic views of the sunrises as you awake to embrace nature all around.