Tourists to Kruger National Park can save 448% by staying in an Airbnb, research finds

Research by Bounce reveals that tourists to Kruger National Park can save 448% by staying in an Airbnb over a hotel. Dubbed 'the highest saving in the world', the team at Bounce analysed the prices of Airbnb and hotel listings in 80 top travel destinations around the world.

Taking the top spot, Kruger is known for its Big Five sightings. The team found that the average price of a hotel room for two is $814 (around R12 000), but if you choose an Airbnb, you will pay $149 (around R2200). In second place was Bora Bora in French Polynesian. While thought to be one of the most expensive places on the planet, the research found that you can avoid those pricey hotels ($904) by staying in an Airbnb, charging an average rate of $269 per night, which is a saving of over 200%! Cape Town is also featured in the top 10, with an average nightly Airbnb price of $83 compared to $140 you would spend at a hotel.

Other destinations in the top 10 global locations where you can save money by staying in an Airbnb over a hotel include Paro, Bhutan, Maldives, Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, Providencia, Colombia, St. Lucia, Reed Flute Cave, China and Angkor Wat, Cambodia. International car comparison site EnjoyTravel named Kruger National Park among The 25 Most Popular Selfie Spots in the World. Kruger amassed 96 734 291 hashtags.