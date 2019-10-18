South Africa is home to many game lodges, and if you decide to open one, you need to make sure it is one of the best.
And that is what owner Japie Van Niekerk did when he decided to rebuild Cheetah Plains Lodge in the Sabi Sand Reserve in 2017.
He desired a unique luxury lodge and an eco-sustainable place that would co-exist harmoniously with nature and a place guests will remember long after they checkout.
Despite reopening less than a year, Cheetah Plains won the Luxury Bush Villa award at the World Luxury Hotel Awards in Finland.
The lodge also won best game lodge in South Africa at the 2019 HOSCO Luxury Tourism Awards.
It is easy to see why their villas, which are known as Plains Houses, emerged the winners.