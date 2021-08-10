WATCH: Inside Mihlali Ndamase’s R50K a night safari getaway

Award-winning content creator Mihlali Ndamase spent a weekend at a R50K a night villa at Mhondoro Safari Lodge & Villa. The 5-star private safari lodge and villa situated within the malaria-free Welgevonden Game Reserve in the Waterberg District of the Limpopo Province in South Africa is known for its luxurious accommodation and safari experiences.

Ndamase, who made the Forbes Africa “30 under 30” list this year, booked the R50K a night, three-bedroom villa for her and her family. She shared her journey with her fans in her latest YouTube video. The property, located around three hours or a one hour flight from Johannesburg, allowed Ndamase and her family to get a much-deserved break.

Although they arrived late on a Friday night, the party of five made the best of the weekend by going on sunset safari game drives, indulging in morning massages and frolicking by the pool. In between her leisure activities, she also shot some stunning content for her fans. The Mhondoro Villa is perfectly suited as an exclusive family or group accommodation, its website said.

Here, guests get all meals, select local beverages and two safari activities included in the rate. The state of the art villa also boasts its own private pool, where if you are lucky, you may get visits from elephants hoping to quench their thirst on a hot day. It also features a private gym, spa and yoga room, your private game viewing vehicle with a ranger, a private chef, a butler and housekeeping staff.